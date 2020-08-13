Sports News

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Boateng starts training at FC Porto

Ghanaian international, Kelvin Owusu Boateng

Ghanaian youngster, Kelvin Owusu Boateng has started training at his new club FC Porto ahead of the next football season.

The 20-year-old forward sealed a season-loan loan transfer to the Portuguese giants last month from CD Aves following successful negotiations.



On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Kelvin Boateng had the opportunity to train for the first time with his new FC Porto teammates.



He is training with the FC Porto B team but could earn a promotion to the senior team if he manages to make an impression.

During the 2019/2020 football season, the striker made 32 appearances for the U-23 team of CD Aves where he found the back of the net 12 times.



At FC Porto, he is hoping to develop his game and enjoy a good campaign in the upcoming season in order to merit a permanent signing when his contract expires.



If that happens, Kelvin Boateng will have a good chance of first team opportunities at FC Porto.

