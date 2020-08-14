Soccer News

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori hired personal trainer during vacation to get him fit

Kelvin Ofori couldn't land a starting role in the Fortuna team

Fortuna Dusseldorf manager Uwe Rösler has revealed young forward Kelvin Ofori hired a personal trainer during the vacation to get him fitter for the upcoming season.

In order to stay fit and prepare himself for ahead of the new season, the Ghanaian youngster hired an individual trainer when he was on holidays in Munich.



Ofori, 19, couldn't land a starting role in the Fortuna team in the Bundesliga last season after joining in August 2019.



He made just two appearances as the club were relegated at the end of the season.



Rösler is very happy about the youngster's development.

"He worked hard individually. That shows me that he wants to know," Rösler said.



"As a young player, it's important that you do more and show the coach that you really want to take the opportunity. If you really want to be part of the team, you have to go into preparation with a small head start."



The Right to Dream Academy product is likely to stay at Fortuna for the 2020/2021 campaign where he will be fighting for a starting place.

