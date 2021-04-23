Ghanaian youngster Kofi Amankwaa makes La Liga debut in Getafe's loss to Barcelona

The 19-year-old Amankwaa's debut ended in a loss to Barcelona

Ghanaian youngster Kofi Amankwaa finally marked his La Liga debut after making a second half appearance for Getafe in their defeat to Barcelona on Thursday evening.

The 19-year-old defender replaced Marc Cucurella at the start of the second half with Getafe down by three goals to one, following a Lionel Messi first half brace and and an own goal from Sofian Chakla. Getafe's consolation was an own goal by Clement Lenglet.



Amankwaa's introduction seemed to have steadied the tide in Getafe's favour with Enes Unal pulling one back to reduce the deficit.



But two late goals from Ronald Aroujo and Antoine Griezman deflated hopes of any major comeback.

The Ghanaian defender's performance on his debut could pave way for more play times following a swashbuckling display.



Compatriot Sabit Abdulai was also introduced in the second half as he continues to make headway in Spain.