Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo 'Mahala' Opoku joins MLS side LAFC

Former Ghana U-17 forward Kwadwo 'Mahala' Opoku has joined Major League Soccer side LAFC from Ghanaian Academy Attram De Visser.

The 19-year-old forward moves to the United States after his excellent performances for the club owned by former Ghana international Godwin Attram.



The ex-Black Starlets attacker will occupy an international spot on the Club’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.



"We are pleased to announce Mahala as our first signing from the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy and we look forward to his continued growth as a professional,” said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington.

“This move and partnership with the Academy demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our player development system, and we are excited to provide young players from Ghana with the opportunity to train and develop at LAFC for years to come.”



Opoku netted 29 goals in 64 matches for the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy.



He has also represented Ghana at the U-17 and U-20 levels, including his participation at the 2017 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Gabon, in which he appeared in two of the team’s group stage matches.