Ghanaian youngster Michael Baidoo named FK Jerv player of the month for August

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Michael Baidoo has been named FK Jerv's player of the month for August following his impressive performances.
Baidoo, 21, was instrumental for Jerv in the month featuring in all matches.
The award for the month of August was delayed due to the coronavirus restrictions.
The former Ghana U-17 and U-20 star is playing in the Norwegian OBOS-ligaen on loan from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland until the end of the season.
Baidoo has netted two goals and provided one assist in 18 appearances for Jerv this campaign.
He joined Midtjylland in July 2017 from Ghanaian side Vision FC.
