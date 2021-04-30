Ghanaian youngster Nico Williams makes debut for Athletic Bilbao

Fri, 30 Apr 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Ghanaian youngster, Nico Williams, was given some game time in La Liga as Athletic Bilbao recorded a 2-2 draw with Real Valladolid.
Nico,18, earned the chance to feature for the senior team after a number of excellent performances in the reserve side.
He is the younger brother of highly rated attacker Inaki Williams who has made a name for himself at the club in the last few years.
The duo are eligible to feature for Spain, Ghana, or Liberia if they choose to. Nico will hope to play more senior team games in the future.
