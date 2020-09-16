Sports News

Ghanaian youngster Yunus Musah on cloud nine after Valencia debut

American-born Ghanaian player, Yunus Musah

American-born Ghanaian youngster Yunus Musah could not keep calm after making his debut for Valencia in the Spanish LaLiga.

Musah, 17, was handed a surprise debut by manager Javi Gracia during the Bats 4-2 victory against bitterest adversaries UD Levante in the opening fixture of the Spanish top-flight on Sunday.



The budding midfielder gave a superb account of himself before he was replaced with Ruben Sobrino in the 88th minute.



Musah, who hogged the headlines in Spain after the game, couldn’t hide his delight, insisting he made the right decision in joining the club.



"It's incredible, I just wanted to enjoy, is what the coach told me, enjoy and work hard, as I know how to do.”

"I decided to take a different step on my way to make my dream come true," he posted. It has not failed.”



Musah joined Valencia as a free-agent from English giants Arsenal this summer.



He was born to Ghanaian parents in New York (United States), but a few months later his family landed in northern Italy.

