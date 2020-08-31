Sports News

Ghanaians are proud of you — Abukari Damba eulogizes Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Abukari Damba says Ghanaians are proud of the achievements of Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich.

Davies joined German giants Bayern Munich as a 17-year old in a deal worth $13 million in 2018.



Fast forward 2020, the left-back has become as global star after playing an instrumental role as Bayern Munich clinched the treble.



The Canada international was also voted as Bayern’s Rookie of the Year.



“Davies could not have known all that his parents went through in Ghana because he was very young,” Damba, who was part of the Black Stars’ 1992 African Cup of Nations squad, told Goal of Davies’ journey.



“He may be a lost talent [to Ghana], but let us remember that he had to go through processes and the opportunities were opened to him in Canada.



“Honestly, it’s in Canada that he really identified who he is or who had to identify him and nurture him to become who he is. We are still talking about him being born in Ghana but let’s not forget that his formative years were in Canada where his talent was brought to the fore, they had to take his through the various stages, and give him all the opportunities.

“I don’t think we should feel left out because he does not play for us. He will definitely trace his roots to Ghana. But he would definitely have been a good addition to the Black Stars.”



“This young man born here [in Ghana], and nobody ever anticipated he will rise to this level – but it did not come easy,” explained Damba.



“He’s a shining example; the up-and-coming ones can take inspiration from the fact that this is one of us who was born in such a community [like the refugee camp], but has grown up to become who he is today. They will encourage themselves to do things right, remain steadfast and could even become better than this young lad we are seeing today taking the whole world by storm.”



“We [Ghanaians] are very proud of him.”



Although an attacking winger by trade, Davies became Bayern’s first-choice left-back in 2019/20, starting 37 of Bayern’s 51 competitive matches on their way to completing a Bundesliga, DFB Cup and UEFA Champions League treble in a defensive role. He is the first Canada international to play in – and win – a Champions League final.



He was born in the Buduburam Refugee Camp in Ghana by Liberian parents who had fled from their home country because of civil unrest. The family moved on to Canada when he was five-years-old.

