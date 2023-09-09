‘Ghanaians are yearning for an AFCON title’ - Ali Jarrah tells Chris Hughton and Black Stars

Ghana has qualified for the 2023 AFCON

Former Ghana youth player, Ali Jarrah, has conveyed a resounding message to Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, emphasizing the fervent desire of Ghanaians for victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Since Ghana's last AFCON triumph in 1982 in Libya, the nation has come tantalizingly close to securing the prestigious title twice, in 2010 and 2015, in Angola and Equatorial Guinea, respectively.



Ali Jarrah fervently believes that the time has arrived for Chris Hughton to guide the four-time African champions to another triumphant campaign.



He noted, "Each and every tournament, automatically Ghana will qualify. When the draw is made, everybody knows Ghana will qualify."

He acknowledged that powerhouses like Ghana, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa are often expected to secure qualification, but he stressed that Ghanaians are yearning for more - a coveted AFCON title.



Ali Jarrah expressed his hope that Ghana will excel in the 2023 AFCON tournament held in Ivory Coast, underscoring the collective aspiration of the nation.



He pointed out, "Ghanaians are yearning for a cup. We won the cup three times before Egypt, currently Egypt has won it for seven times."