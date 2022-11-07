7
Ghanaians attack FIFA for omitting Partey in 'five Black Stars players to watch at the World Cup'

Thomas Partey 09876789 Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media have chastised FIFA for omitting Thomas Party from its five Black Stars players to watch report.

FIFA, via their official World Cup handle on Twitter, posted an article showing five top Black Stars players to watch at the forthcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Andre Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, Daniel Amartey, Inaki Williams, and Fatawu Issahaku were listed as the Ghanaian players to watch at the soon-to-start tournament.

Ghanaians in the comment section lambasted the World football governing body for not including Arsenal star and Black Stars deputy skipper Thomas Partey.

Some opined that Partey is the best player on the squad, hence, his name should be on the list.

Meanwhile, others slammed FIFA for including Andre Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku in their list of key men for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars have a tall order as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

