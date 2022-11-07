Ghanaians attack FIFA for omitting Partey in 'five Black Stars players to watch at the World Cup'

Ghanaians on social media have chastised FIFA for omitting Thomas Party from its five Black Stars players to watch report.
FIFA, via their official World Cup handle on Twitter, posted an article showing five top Black Stars players to watch at the forthcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Andre Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, Daniel Amartey, Inaki Williams, and Fatawu Issahaku were listed as the Ghanaian players to watch at the soon-to-start tournament.
Ghanaians in the comment section lambasted the World football governing body for not including Arsenal star and Black Stars deputy skipper Thomas Partey.
Some opined that Partey is the best player on the squad, hence, his name should be on the list.
Meanwhile, others slammed FIFA for including Andre Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku in their list of key men for the Black Stars.
The Black Stars have a tall order as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.
They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.
Check out the reactions below:
5 players to watch without Partey? ????♂️— Balotelli (Haaland 4 Balon D'or #67) ???????????????????????? (@MuhammadNtim) November 6, 2022
No Thomas Partey ???? are you playing ????— Cobby❤️ (@donnymyk3) November 5, 2022
Where is Thomas ??? He is our star man— Kwa.me_b (@Kwamebhim) November 5, 2022
Clearly FIFA doesn't know that Thomas Partey is Ghana's best player. Very sad to see Dede Ayew there.— The Presidency of Ghana (@PresidencyGH) November 5, 2022
WHERE IS @Thomaspartey22— Arthur Bwanakawa (@A_Bwanakawa) November 6, 2022
Better take dede out and put Partey there— Kobina???????????? (@KobinaAlpha) November 6, 2022
Thomas Partey exempted from this conversation is really absurd.— Mordecai???????? (@Kojokante77) November 6, 2022
Are you guys setting an agenda? All the Talented players we have an Issahaku, Dede Ayew and Amartey are part of those to watch? Lol— Arturo (@houseprefect) November 6, 2022
I was taking the list serious then I saw Dede Ayew .... must be a joke— #NanaAddoMustGo (@Calousy) November 6, 2022
Y Dede n not partey?????..or is it cos he plays in Qatar— …????????Maweni-Ndahor???? (@MasaMawenindaho) November 6, 2022
have you heard of Thomas partey— Chantan Partey (@Brandinho5) November 5, 2022
Ah what is @AyewAndre doing here what are going to watch?— Ghanabag (@Ghanabag1) November 5, 2022
We’ve watched him for years and he has always been clapping nothing else
