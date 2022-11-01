Ghanaians attack Mubarak Wakaso after horrific tackle on Ashimeru during Anderlecht win over Eupen

Some Ghanaians on social media have descended on Mubarak Wakaso after nearly injured compatriot Majeed Ashimeru during Anderlecht's win over Eupen in the Belgium Pro League.
Wakaso who plays for Eupen was booked after 15 minutes into the game for a nasty challenge on Ashimeru when he stamped on the latter's ankle.
After a video of the tackle surfaced on Twitter, some Ghanaians chastised the former Villareal player not only for the tackle, but also for failing to show remorse after nearly injuring a fellow Ghanaian just weeks before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Ashimeru managed to continue and recorded an assist to help Anderlecht beat the away side 4-2. The former WAFA man played full throttle as he continue his g=fine form.
Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso got subbed off at halftime.
Check out dome reactions below
The tackle is not my problem … my problem is his reaction after the tackle , like some stranger !— dragonsbreath (@wumbuni1) October 31, 2022
He’s your brother !
U see the kind of football he dey play... Wakaso dey play with his heart.. which is very bad.....if we call am for blackstars he go come cus unnecessary fouls— DIALY SPORTS+ ???????? (@waakye6) October 31, 2022
But fr some of we Ghanaians be foolish waa see what Wakaso do his own countryman just because e no want Ashimeru go the world cup ????????????????Smh????????♂️— Santana❤️???????????????????????? (@realwaec001) October 31, 2022
Ebi like Ashimeru dey eat Wakaso ein girl cos for that careless tackle de3.... https://t.co/gYTqmstOEl— Yaw Daniels (@Yaw_Dan704) November 1, 2022
Ibi jealousy wey dey worry Mubarak Wakaso to vawulence tackle his fellow Black Stars teammate Ashimeru or what.— Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) October 31, 2022
He didn’t even go say sorry saf ????— TallBlackBoy (@____selorm) October 31, 2022
This is very very disturbing. Not even a word of apology from Wakaso to Ashimeru is bizarre to say the least considering that he is his countryman. Whether intentional or not, he should rather be apologizing to his brother there than to be bemoaning a yellow care. #blackstars https://t.co/GYNYkVpB42— Tawfiq Mohammed (@TawfiqSuccess) October 31, 2022
Wakaso get beef plus ashimeru anaa… ???????????????? sad and funny at the same time.. https://t.co/xZcLl53Wj8— Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) October 31, 2022
World Cup is near and Wakaso wants to cripple Ashimeru who's a vital player in our squad. Bibini y3 nnipa o— Concra Gh (@GhConcra) October 31, 2022
Such a wild tackle on ????????Ashimeru and ????????Wakaso couldn't careless after?????????pic.twitter.com/kdPhVAhI7l— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 1, 2022
????????Ei Ashimeru wey nor dey gey callup sef see how Wakaso tackle am, imagine if he get Kudus— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) October 31, 2022
Mubarak Wakaso’s tackle on Majeed Ashimeru ????????♂️????????♂️— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) October 31, 2022
My worry is there was no remorse after ???? pic.twitter.com/oqpuYuSFVt
Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below
EE/KPE
- Saddick Adams passes judgment on Wakaso's supposed intentional tackle on Ashimeru
- Inaki Williams scores to propel Athletic Bilbao to narrow win against Villarreal
- Gideon Mensah helps Auxerre to pick first win since August in France
- Nico Williams has to make mistakes to learn – Inaki Williams
- Mikel Arteta lauds Thomas Partey's incredible strike against Nottingham Forest
- Read all related articles