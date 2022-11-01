30
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians attack Mubarak Wakaso after horrific tackle on Ashimeru during Anderlecht win over Eupen

Mubarak Wakaso's Tackle On Ashimeru 8798090.jfif Mubarak Wakaso's horrific tackle on Ashimeru

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have descended on Mubarak Wakaso after nearly injured compatriot Majeed Ashimeru during Anderlecht's win over Eupen in the Belgium Pro League.

Wakaso who plays for Eupen was booked after 15 minutes into the game for a nasty challenge on Ashimeru when he stamped on the latter's ankle.

After a video of the tackle surfaced on Twitter, some Ghanaians chastised the former Villareal player not only for the tackle, but also for failing to show remorse after nearly injuring a fellow Ghanaian just weeks before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ashimeru managed to continue and recorded an assist to help Anderlecht beat the away side 4-2. The former WAFA man played full throttle as he continue his g=fine form.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso got subbed off at halftime.

Check out dome reactions below





















Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
Related Articles: