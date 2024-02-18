Ghanaians descend on John Paintsil over 'nothing wrong with Ghana football' comment

Some Ghanaians on social media have attacked former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil after claiming there is nothing wrong with the state of football in the country.
Paintsil during his appearance on UTV argued that there was no basis for fans and journalists to hit the streets to demonstrate against the Ghana Football Association on February 14, 2024.
He criticized the demonstration dubbed #SaveGhanaFootball, stating that it lacked a clear objective.
“I need to know the point of the demonstration. If it's Ghana football, then, we are not talking about the national team. The national team comes once every four months,” John Paintsil said.
His position did not sit well with some people as they took to social media to descend on him for making an argument they disagreed with.
Some netizens complained about the attitude of the ex-Ghana international accusing him of turning a blind eye to the woes of Ghana football after benefiting a lot from it.
Read some of the comments below.
The aim (points) of the demo petition is out there. If he knew he will be discussing such topic why not get informed about details.— Laca (@LacaFred1) February 18, 2024
You go sit there they ask what was the objective
Or he is expecting sports Obama to send him a copy …. Tsw
John Paintsil wouldn't have been anywhere close to the Black Stars ???????? if things were as it is today. How can you sit on a national television(Utv) to say there's nothing wrong with Ghana's football. In fact his upstairs room is very empty. pic.twitter.com/hrONGZwJEN— SaveGhana from NPPNDC (@ExposeNppndc) February 18, 2024
John Paintsil I must admit was very careful with his words but the more he went on with his submission, his body language gave him up. One part want to affirm the dip in GHFootball, the other simply know "there is nothing wrong with Ghana Football". Why?— LordHanson (@Ehansoni1) February 18, 2024
I feel ashamed to call him former BlackStars player.... How can you tell me nothing is wrong with Ghana football as a whole..... Naa something is wrong somewhere eii . Much love @SaddickAdams I think you know better than him a footballer who plays in Europe n knows how dey do it https://t.co/9aaFZ8aJdR— Aaron Al-Smith (@Aaron_Smith_7) February 18, 2024
JP : Nothing is wrong with Ghana Football— Sari Ibra ???????????????? (@Sariibra10) February 18, 2024
AB : Whoever tells you nothing is wrong with Ghana Football is lying to you
He said there’s nothing wrong with Ghana football— Kwabena (@_Kwabena_Kodua) February 18, 2024
What I’m trying to say is, at first he was behaving as if nothing is wrong with Ghana football but later understood after Saddick and AGYEMANG Badu schooled him.— Champion Nani (@ChampionNani_) February 18, 2024
Contrary to what John claims s3 the demo was needless and HE SEES NOTHING WRONG WITH GHANA FOOTBALL, Agyeman Badu says everyone including the football managers themselves know there is a HUGE problem.— komla adom (@TheKomla_Adom) February 17, 2024
He takes time to highlight the 15 elements of the petition #saveghanafootball
So shameful for a former national footballer making this remarks. He owns a club bia. The fire will get to him soon.— NANA YAW AMOAKO OGYAMPA (@NANAYAW55471183) February 17, 2024
Tell John he is the reason why our football is in this state . As a student of the game who suppose to know better is here defending this evil act.— BigSam (@BigSam67270809) February 17, 2024
People and attitude like John’s is the reason why Ghana football develop. Whether afraid of victimization or just a sycophant. His submission is just appalling— FuturePresident???????? (@uosmayne) February 17, 2024
Ah so he doesn’t know that all the other departments of or levels in football are connected to our NT?? Like literally players that are developed at the younger levels are the ones who are going to be featured in our NT,so literally it’s not just about black stars.— Ohene-Dave (@_seventhson) February 18, 2024
