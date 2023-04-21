Ghanaians drool over lovely video of Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah, Boateng hanging out

A video of former Black Stars players hanging out has surfaced on the internet and the fans are loving it.

The video showed John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, and John Paintsil sitting at the back seat of a car that is being driven by Sulley Muntari with Derek Boateng sitting beside him in the front seat.



Asamoah Gyan was seen cracking jokes in the car which got his colleagues all laughing except Sulley Muntari who still had a stern face.



Derek Boateng tried bringing in Sulley Muntari during the laughter but the former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder said "useless people" with a straight face.



Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, John Paintsil, Derek Boateng, and Sulley Muntari were integral in the team that qualified Ghana for its first FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.



As a unit, the aforementioned five players also played in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010 where the Black Stars reached the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Watch the video below:









JE/KPE