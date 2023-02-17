10
Ghanaians fight Nigerians on social media over fufu following revelation by German footballer

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fufu has become the latest object of badinage between Nigerians and Ghanaians on social media following a confession by Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi that the African staple food is the fuel behind his lightning pace.

Adeyemi’s pace was once again on show during Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League game against Chelsea as the winger ran the full length of the pitch to score an incredible solo goal.

In a post-match presser, Adeyemi explained that aside from his father’s genes, his love for fufu is the reason behind his pace.

“I eat a lot of African foods. I’ve a lot of genetics from my dad so I think its because of that. The food is called fufu from Nigeria.

On his goal, Adeyemi said, “the only thing was to pass the defender and I had to sprint to get past him. Afterwards I just looked at the goalie and put it in the net”.

The revelation excited Nigerians on social media who were proud that their food was receiving international recognition following Adeyemi’s claims.

As the Nigerians were revelling in their latest victory, Ghanaians jumped in and advanced the argument that Nigerian fufu cannot be compared to Ghana fufu.

As if the age-long jollof war was not enough, the netizens took on each other as they strive to prove that their country prepares the best fufu.

Ghana fufu is prepared by pounding boiled cassava and plantain until it softens and gets into a mouldable state.

Nigerian cassava fufu is prepared by soaking cassava for 4-5 days, blending and squeezing water from the cassava dough and placing the desired amount in a saucepan on medium heat.

You add a little bit of hot water as needed. You keep stirring vigorously until cooked through. This takes about 10-15 minutes.

