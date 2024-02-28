Ghanaians frustrate Black Stars players with insults - Fameye

Ghanaian musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by his stage name Fameye, has accused Ghanaians of frustrating Black Stars players with vile abuse deemed as criticism.

He compared the criticisms that musicians receive to that of football players, claiming that they are the same and that insults frustrate them.



"You frustrate the players and put them under pressure. That is what you do to the musicians. You insult the players and their families because of football," he said on the Lound Lounge show on YouTube.



According to him, the insults weaken both singers' and footballers' morale and thus urge Ghanaians to be more constructive in their criticisms.



"You are killing our spirit. Present it well. You can be right, but present in a way that will feel that this person is talking out of passion. Present it in a way that it won't be insulting. We can solve it without destroying it," he submitted.



The Black Stars faced severe backlash from Ghanaians following their first-round exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Some players including Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Richard Ofori were subjected to vile abuse and attacks by some Ghanaians as a result.



Watch Fameye talk about Black Stars via the video below from the 39th minute:







EE/SARA