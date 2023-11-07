2
Ghanaians hail Ampem Darkoa's Comfort Yeboah for speaking Twi in Champions League post-match presser

Comfort Yeboah Ampem Darkoa Ladies' defender Comfort Yeboah

Tue, 7 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media have hailed Ampem Darkoa Ladies' defender Comfort Yeboah for speaking Twi during her post-match interview in the CAF Women's Champions League.

Many believed it was a good initiative by CAF to allow the players to speak in a language they were comfortable with.

Others found the interview delightful and also a form of display of Ghanaian pride and thus hailed the player and her translator.

Comfort was the star of the night after leading Ampem Darkoa to stage a 2-1 comeback win over defending champions AS FAR.

She scored a cracking equaliser inside the 57th minute after her rebound shot from the edge of the box went in. A few minutes later Nouhailia Benzina turned in Comfort's low cross from the right to put the Ghanaian side in the lead.

The defender was named the most valuable player of the match after her phenomenal display, inspiring Ampem Darkoa Ladies to their debut win in the CAF Women's Champions League.

