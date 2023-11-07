Ghanaians hail Ampem Darkoa's Comfort Yeboah for speaking Twi in Champions League post-match presser
Ghanaians on social media have hailed Ampem Darkoa Ladies' defender Comfort Yeboah for speaking Twi during her post-match interview in the CAF Women's Champions League.
Many believed it was a good initiative by CAF to allow the players to speak in a language they were comfortable with.
Others found the interview delightful and also a form of display of Ghanaian pride and thus hailed the player and her translator.
Comfort was the star of the night after leading Ampem Darkoa to stage a 2-1 comeback win over defending champions AS FAR.
She scored a cracking equaliser inside the 57th minute after her rebound shot from the edge of the box went in. A few minutes later Nouhailia Benzina turned in Comfort's low cross from the right to put the Ghanaian side in the lead.
The defender was named the most valuable player of the match after her phenomenal display, inspiring Ampem Darkoa Ladies to their debut win in the CAF Women's Champions League.
Checkout the reactions below
Things I love to see— Kwesi Lorv Music (@LorvKwesi) November 6, 2023
What a beautiful Queen ????????????— theseaman (@ugo_shib) November 6, 2023
This is so refreshing to watch: I love how she’s not being forced to communicate in English.— SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) November 6, 2023
pic.twitter.com/hoIEx8pLp3
Twi Language isLovely ????— DARK HARMONY (@Harmony_973) November 6, 2023
She did so well pic.twitter.com/wlzXXds6w7
This is beautiful. I think I can learn twi with this new development ????, we need more of this. Bravo @ampem_fc ???????? https://t.co/QSOpSthOS4— Clinton Eleto (@ClintonEleto) November 6, 2023
Aww tears in my eyes this is my first time seeing a Ghanaian speaking Twi on an international stage like this with an interpreter. This is so beautiful to watch. https://t.co/0eKpasm25A— Saint Benedict ????. (@SainttBenedict) November 6, 2023
Must say I absolutely loved that Comfort spoke Twi during her post match interview with CAF TV.— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) November 6, 2023
Even better she got a translator too pic.twitter.com/xnRWmbyrVK
Love that she spoke in twi and expressed herself well. Congratulations Connie https://t.co/vfshrDShla— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 6, 2023
Nice one ????Comfort do all ohh Twi to the world. pic.twitter.com/n17c5aTf7J— George Duah (@georgeduah_) November 6, 2023
Great one from Comfort— Perry Paisley (@PerryPaisley) November 6, 2023
Twi to the ewiase ???????????? pic.twitter.com/mo6Vp91LBA
I only wanna speak twi anywhere I go cos Comfort Yeboah’s face look just like my face. ???? https://t.co/6i6EWRHffD— Klemie N. (@klxmie) November 7, 2023
Woman of the Match Comfort Yeboah spoke eloquently in Twi during the post-match. https://t.co/YivoqYca87— Mohammed Awal Hudu (@AwalMoHudu) November 6, 2023
Comfort Yeboah speaking Twi is so wholesome pic.twitter.com/SJpFuZqUxO— Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) November 6, 2023
????????Comfort Yeboah chose the most comfortable way to express herself after massive contribution to Ampem Darkoa's first #CAFWCL win.????????pic.twitter.com/tzhcM5gvvD— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 6, 2023
Ladies and gents, Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies— Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) November 6, 2023
Staying true to herself!pic.twitter.com/CZQkVFZ0lt
I absolutely love that CAF have made provision for these ladies to speak in their local African languages and then get interpretation. Small progress, but important progress. ????????— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) November 6, 2023
Comfort Yeboah after her team beat ASFAR ???????? @CAFwomen ???????? pic.twitter.com/iLp5uzzmUg
