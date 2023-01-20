Ghanaians hail Black Galaxies for victory over Sudan at CHAN 2022

Danlad was impressive in post

The Black Galaxies of Ghana are being hailed on social media for coming from a goal down to beat Sudan 3-1 in their second group game of the 2022 CHAN tournament.

Three Hearts of Oak players were on the scoresheet as the Galaxies put their tournament back on track with a solid second-half performance.



Defender Konadu Yiadom scored from Dennis Korsah’s corner to cancel out a Sudan lead before Afriyie Barnieh shot Ghana in the lead from the spot.



With Sudan chasing the game and throwing more men forward, Seidu Suraj finished off a quick Ghana attack to seal the victory for Ghana.



Unfortunately for Ghana however, skipper Daniel Afriyie Barnieh received a straight red card for a cynical challenge and will not play a part in Ghana’s next game.



Ghana is currently second in Group C with three points after two games while Sudan is bottom with no points after one game.

On social media, Ghanaians have been hailing the players for a hard-fought victory in Algeria.



Midfielder David Abagna who won the Man of the Match award is being commended for standing out and putting in a great shift.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who had a goal disallowed from VAR is also being praised for his performance.



Striker Kofi Kordzie however did not excite Ghanaians with his profligacy and he is being roasted for that.



Kotoko goalie Ibrahim Danlad has also been mentioned for praise but there is concern over the unavailability of Afriyie Barnieh.

Ghana will have to wait till Monday to know if they will qualify for the next round Madagascar play Sudan.



Below are some comments





The future is bright for @GhanaBlackstars.

Great goals from the Phobia lads.



Ghana is the ultimate winner.

Black Galaxies dressing room after 3-1 victory over Sudan.

Seidu Suraj secures maximum points for the Black Galaxies with this strike.



Seidu Suraj secures maximum points for the Black Galaxies with this strike. Ghana 3-1 Sudan

Well DONE LAD.

I cannot imagine Ghana in a major football competition in a three-team group with Madagascar and Sudan and Ghana comes last. I simply cannot and don’t even want to imagine it.



It shouldn’t even happen.



Reason we all must say a word of prayer for the CHAN Team tonight. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 19, 2023

Danlad essentially ensured the Sudanese didn't score in the closing minutes. Hearts trio scored alright, Kotoko's goalie kept Ghana alive with his dramatic saves. Ghana wins

How many chances does Barnieh want to miss in this game? How many?

Good subs from Annor Walker..substitutes were much effective with Suraj completing a comeback

VAR checking what? Massa give us te goal.

What a performance — Danlad Ibrahim