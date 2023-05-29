0
Ghanaians hail 'special' Kamaldeen Sulemana after brace against Liverpool

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have dubbed Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana as a special player after he scored twice in Southampton's stalemate with Liverpool on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Kamaldeen Sulemana hit a brace at the Saint Mary's stadium in his side's 4-4 draw against Liverpool on the final day of the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

The former Stade Rennes winger produced a magical finish in the first half to pull Southampton level while they trailed 2-1.

His second of the afternoon, a wonderful curler after a stunning run from his own half, gave Southampton the lead in the early minutes of the second half.

Following his double, some Ghanaians on Twitter lauded the 22-year-old, claiming he is a special talent.

Check out some reactions below























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
