Ghanaians in Sweden hold candle night for late brother of GFA’s Sammy Anim

Sammy Anim with other mourners at the remembrance event

George Kwame Sasu Anim, the younger brother of Samuel Anim Addo, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association was on Saturday, September 2, 2023, given a befitting tribute by some Ghanaian in Sweden.

Dozens of Ghanaians as well as people of other nationalities who crossed paths with the man known fondly as Gino converged at Farstaplan 15 in Stockholm, Sweden to light candles in honor of their beloved departed.



Sammy Anim Addo who is one of the country’s foremost football administrators and the manager of the legendary Asamoah Gyan led the family delegation to the candlelight event.



Sammy Anim paid glowing tribute to his late brother, touting his virtues as a man of nobility and admirable humility.



He also expressed the gratitude of his family to the mourners who came in their numbers to honor one of their own.



Some of the mourners, particularly Gino’s close pals, took turns saying positive things about him and reminiscing about the good times they shared with their now-departed friend.



The solemn event saw dirges and tributes being read as mourners grieved the departure of George Kwame Sasu Anim.

Sasu Anim died on August 25, 2023. In a tribute via his social media handles, Sammy Anim expressed sadness over the demise of his younger brother.



"It has been a terrible one week in my life.But I give all to God….an accident which nearly took my life and now the death of my younger Brother George Kwame Sasu Anim “GINO” passed in an accident in Sweden last night…I seek for prayers in these difficult TIMES…Ah GINO rest in peace… Agya Na Ɔwɔ Tumi"



According to the family, the date for the final funeral rites will be announced in due course.





Candle ????️ Night for Gino ???????????????????????????? . Thank you Stockholm let’s bring Gino home ???? ???????? soon ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/qXZBLCmZqT — Sammy Anim Addo (@AnimSammy) September 2, 2023

KPE