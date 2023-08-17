Ghanaians must unite and give Kurt Okraku another term –Saanie Daara

Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saanie Daara, says Kurt Okraku’s administration has done extremely well to merit another four years in office.

Kurt Okraku, who is the incumbent GFA President, will come up against former GFA Vice President George Afriyie after the latter filed his nomination to contest this year’s presidential election.



Speaking to CitiSports, Saanie Daara threw his weight behind Kurt Okraku and believes the astute football administrator is the right man to lead Ghana Football.



“The big show of support here at the FA premises is a clear indication of what Kurt Okraku has done in the past four years to warrant that support. If Kurt has not done enough, people will say it, you don’t owe people anything. They are free to do whatever they want to do and they are free to do whatever they want to do. Things have been done in such a way that people have come to show their support to Kurt, it tells you that they appreciate what Kurt has done”.



“For me, it is not even about Kurt Okraku, I think we should look at it from a larger picture, first of all, the entire West African football fraternity has endorsed him as their leader. Kurt is in charge of WAFU, so what does it tell you, it tells you the people of Ghana must unite behind and give him the necessary push to go forward”, he added.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections will be held on Wednesday, September 27 at the Radach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.



The Election Committee announced the 2023 GFA Presidential Election will be a two-horse race between incumbent Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie.



LSN/KPE