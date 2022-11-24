0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians on social media divided over winner of Ghana-Portugal tie

Black Stars 3 Black Stars players celebrating with Mohammed Salisu after he scored the against Switzerland

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media, especially on Twitter, are divided about the winner of Ghana's opening game against Portugal on Thursday, November 2022.

While some are optimistic that the Black Stars will beat Portugal to kick their World Cup campaign on a high, others believe Ghana stand no chance against Portugal, predicting that the Black Stars will be wallopped.

Ghana will face Portugal at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) as the two sides go head-to-head for the second time at the World Cup.

The two countries first met in 2014 when Portugal beat Ghana 2-1 in the final group game with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner.

The game is set at 16:00 GMT kick-off time.



































Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below





EE/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: