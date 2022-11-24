Ghanaians on social media divided over winner of Ghana-Portugal tie

Black Stars players celebrating with Mohammed Salisu after he scored the against Switzerland

Ghanaians on social media, especially on Twitter, are divided about the winner of Ghana's opening game against Portugal on Thursday, November 2022.

While some are optimistic that the Black Stars will beat Portugal to kick their World Cup campaign on a high, others believe Ghana stand no chance against Portugal, predicting that the Black Stars will be wallopped.



Ghana will face Portugal at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) as the two sides go head-to-head for the second time at the World Cup.



The two countries first met in 2014 when Portugal beat Ghana 2-1 in the final group game with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner.



The game is set at 16:00 GMT kick-off time.





Ghana 3 Portugal 1. You say? pic.twitter.com/zoUvWpzrSN — Ahwehwe (@Fameye) November 24, 2022

After what I’ve witnessed the past 24 hours, Ghana will beat Portugal. — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) November 23, 2022

Ghana Black Stars will beat Portugal today. Bookmark this tweet. Go Ghana! Go Black Stars! #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/7NrpdgTuab — Pastor Kofi_Ike ???????????????? (@Kofi_Kwarteng) November 24, 2022

Ghana will beat Portugal tomorrow. Things are happening.



Like this tweet to show them support. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/wt51ezGW0F — sophia (@90sSophie) November 23, 2022

You are here shouting Ghana will beat Portugal yet you go stake Portugal. Who are you deceiving? — Nana Kwesi Eshun (@_NanaCwesi_) November 24, 2022

The only way Ghana can beat Portugal pic.twitter.com/jByysWDUGt — Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) November 23, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo gives his a peak performances whenever he’s negatively criticized, you know this if you’ve been following him well.



I know from observation that he’ll be the MOTM in Portugal’s match against Ghana but his team won’t beat the Black Star!???????? #FIFAWorldCup — ???????????????????????? ????. ????????????????????????????????????????. (@MisterAbourden) November 24, 2022

Ghana will beat Portugal.. Serbia will beat Brazil wo! the unexpected is happening already ???? no be me talk am o ehn ehn ???? — joysucex (@joysucex_) November 24, 2022

This won’t change the fact that Ghana will beat Portugal today pic.twitter.com/IO0dON0Vug — Toothpaste ⚡️ (@Toothpaste__1) November 24, 2022

Honestly, Ghana has zero chance to beat Portugal. They will lose big. — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) November 24, 2022

If Ghana somehow manages to beat Portugal today, Ronaldo fanboys will regret the day they started watching football. This is a promise from me to you. — Jalo Abba II (@Abba_Jalo) November 24, 2022

I had a dream, I saw Ghana beat Portugal 2-1 — LOLA (@CuteNaija) November 24, 2022

I stray Africans supporting Portugal to beat Ghana????, heart broken???? Africans????. — Mr Krash???????????? (@AndrewKrash256_) November 24, 2022

As upsets start dey happen di3 I get vim say Ghana go fit beat Portugal oo????????. — Lino Sarkcess Reddington ???????? (@mikelino_1) November 23, 2022

Ghana will beat Portugal and Uruguay hands down.



Bookmark this tweet... — ????KATO KASH???????????? (@DonKatoGh) November 21, 2022

Dear Portugal, please beat Ghana. — Fiifi Brew (@FiifiBrew11) November 23, 2022

My heart says Portugal would beat Ghana, my head says Ghana will do everything in power to stop Portugal. Remember once you succeed stopping someone, it becomes easy for you to pass. Ghana only needs to stop Portugal then half of their problems would be sorted in their group pic.twitter.com/ZwHV7qowZS — Johannes Xaba (New Account) (@XabaMvula) November 24, 2022

This World Cup should have been played in Sydney cos it seems obia ny3 obia ????



Ghana must beat Portugal tomorrow ????#BuokromBoyEp — #SingYourName (@StrongmanBurner) November 23, 2022

Ayew Sure Ghana Can Beat Portugal? — HumanBeing (@HumanBeing_3) November 24, 2022

We all know why you want Ghana to beat Portugal but y’all are about to starve because there’s no GOAT to roast & eat today, the GOAT will head back home with its head, a win.???????????? — That_Politician. (@That_Politician) November 24, 2022

EE/BB