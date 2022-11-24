1
Ghanaians on social media react to Akufo-Addo's visit to Black Stars camp

Akufo Addo Arrives In Black Stars Camp Ahead Of Portugal Game Ghh.jpeg President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo meets Fatawu Issahaku

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s arrival at the Black Stars camp has sparked many conversations on social media, especially, Twitter, with diverse opinions from users.

Some of the tweets sighted by GhanaWeb described the visit of the president as needless while suggesting that it would cost the defeat of the team. Others, however, said it was an encouragement to the Black Stars squad.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his entourage have arrived in Qatar to visit the Black Stars ahead of their World Cup opener against Portugal.

The president is expected to be present at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) to watch the game.

Ghana will face Portugal at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) as the two sides go head-to-head for the second time at the World Cup.

The two countries first met in 2014 when Portugal beat Ghana 2-1 in the final group game with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner.

The game is set at 16:00 GMT kick-off time on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
