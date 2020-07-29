Ghanaians praise Jordan Ayew for winning three awards at Crystal Palace

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Jordan Ayew has become the toast of social media users after bagging three awards at Crystal Palace end of season awards.
Ayew’s best season in English football saw him score nine goals and overtake Tony Yeboah as Ghana’s record scorer in the Premier League with a cumulative 25 goals.
One of Jordan’s nine goals this season was a belter against West Ham which has won him both the Amazon Prime and Crystal Palace goal of the Year award.
Added to that is the Player of the Year award as well as Clubs’ Players’ Player of the Year.
For someone who joined the club for just $2.5million, Jordan looked to be an absolute steal for the London-club.
Speaking after picking up the awards, Jordan paid tribute to late Olympique Marseille chief Pape Diouf and also thanked his family for support.
Ayew expressed appreciation to his Palace mates and promised to work harder next season.
Some Ghanaians on social media have been showering praises on him following the announcement.
@jordan_ayew9 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/1kG3fhoomT— Kudus Mohammed ???? (@KudusMohammedGH) July 29, 2020
Jordan Ayew. Crystal Palace player of the season ????????????????????. Congratulations. A win for mother Ghana @jordan_ayew9 pic.twitter.com/3bCBUW30EG— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) July 28, 2020
Jordan Ayew’s goal against Westham is the PL goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/DGaMJOruoD— Kwesi Boateng (@qwecikanye__) July 28, 2020
Jordan Ayew appreciation post— CPFC Lewis (@CPFCLewis_) July 27, 2020
Won us 17 points this season
Directly Contributed to over a third of our goals this season (11/31)
Scored Goal of the season
Player of the season
Bargain buy of the season at only £2.5 million
Absolute hero ?????????? #CPFC pic.twitter.com/nWoY4S6FDs
This last-minute, come-from-behind, 360 spin, dink the keeper winner from Jordan Ayew didn’t even make it onto the 10 goal shortlist for MOTD’s Goal of the Season.— HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 27, 2020
Hahahahaha!
pic.twitter.com/iHGvQJp3YQ
Congratulations To Jordan Ayew who wins Crystal Palace's— STEPHEN™ ???????? ???????? (@i_am_koranteng) July 28, 2020
???? Players’ Player of the Season
???? Goal of the Season
???? Player of the Season pic.twitter.com/AWvcJx98ts
"Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor praises Jordan Ayew for winning Crystal Palace' goal of the season Over the years Jordan Ayew has really improved and as the Black Stars Coach I am very proud of him. Jordan's progression has been a very good example especially for the young players pic.twitter.com/z6CIQpvIEZ— FATHYSKINNY (@fathyskinny) July 28, 2020
In 2018 before joining Palace on loan, Jordan Ayew won Swansea's 3 top awards for top goalscorer, player of the season & goal of the season— Atopa Gangster???????? (@Atopa_Gangster) July 28, 2020
This year he's scooped the 3 top awards at Palace for player's player of the season, player of the season & goal of the season
Congrats? pic.twitter.com/qxQEV4TQ2c
Jordan Ayew proper frontline worker for Crystal Palace this season?— F I I F I T A C K I E???? (@fiifitackie) July 24, 2020
Keep making Family, country and club proud
Congratulations ????????????????? pic.twitter.com/lxbuidFUP5
Jordan Ayew, our Ghanaian star. @CPFC Player of the Year????pic.twitter.com/LnqppDWPqg— ???????????????????????? (at ????) (@Eugeneforever_) July 29, 2020
be like Crystal Palace for build Jordan Ayew en statue infront of Selhurt park coz he force waaaaa— DisTurB???? (@Hw3_Ni_gyimiiBi) July 28, 2020
Crystal Palace Players' player of the season
Crystal Palace goal of the season
Crystal Palace player of the season
The Leo Messi of Crystal Palace ????
Congratulations to Jordan Ayew ,well deserved ????????????????— ????????Mempeasem President ???? (@AsieduMends) July 28, 2020
Crystal palace 2019/2020 player of the season - Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew pic.twitter.com/7Mxy9qq4Xc— Luckymarley000 (@luckymarley000) July 28, 2020
