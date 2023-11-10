Ghanaians question call-ups of Dede Ayew, Edmund Addo for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Dede Ayew and Edmund Addo

Some Ghanaian football fans have questioned the call-ups of Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew and Edmund Addo in the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew, who is currently club-less, has been called up for the games against Madagascar and Comoros after being left out of Ghana's squad for the international friendlies in October.



The call-up of Edmund Addo and Kassim Adams, despite neither player playing at club level, has also raised suspicion.



Some Ghanaians also expressed concerns over why Patrick Pfeiffer has yet to get a call-up after switching his nationality from Germany to Ghana.



Fans were also unhappy about the exclusion of Fatawu Issahaku, who appears to have peaked in form at Leicester City, while some expressed mixed reactions to the exclusion of Baba Rahman, despite being impressive at club level.



Coach Chris Hughton's 25-man squad boasts a number of returning players, including Jojo Wollacott, Baba Iddrisu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Majeed Ashimeru.



Ghana will take on Madagascar on November 17 before playing Comoros three days later in the World Cup qualifiers.

Read some of the comments below





Who invited Andrew Ayew?? ????????lmao we are finished — M A E S T R O???????????? (@14_Jersey_) November 9, 2023

This Edmund Addo guy again ? — Sk Blinks (@Sk_Blinks105) November 9, 2023

Eeeeeei ayoooo Andre played 109 minutes last season, no preseason and no competitive game yet has been awarded a call up , i beg what of players like Fameyeh and others performing at a high rate each week , well then i think we should beg him to play till 80 years then — Nana Yeboah Marfo (@meroni33) November 9, 2023

What is Dede Ayew’s business in the squad? — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) November 9, 2023

Dede Ayew in there pic.twitter.com/JsL4dbLCAB — Concra Gh (@GhConcra) November 9, 2023

Where is Fatawu and Alidu Seidu? pic.twitter.com/LdAzxgaco2 — OG (@Unruly_oG1) November 9, 2023

Why do they keep calling up Inaki Williams?????????0 goal in 15 apps so far — Dangerous grounds???????????????? (@Dangerousgroun2) November 9, 2023

Dede ayew ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Ayeduase Pulisic (@quame_age) November 9, 2023

I’m happy with Black stars selection. Good to see Kasim adams, Baba Iddrisu and Wollacot back in the squad. Chris Hughton is the best — Nancy Brew (@nancybrewgh) November 9, 2023

They look like football players on paper but on the pitch they are like electricians — makosam (@kojoboa10g) November 9, 2023

It’s official Patrick Pfeiffer won’t play for Ghana Chris says he doesn’t play but l’m not sure Kassim has even kicked a ball since June and the journalists asking why he needs to be sacked we will be back after Ghana draws against Madagascar and Ransford another scapegoat smh — Kwamedey (@Kwamedey11) November 9, 2023

Patrick Peifer for Kassim Adams or Nicholas Opoku. — Big El. (@elbrysco) November 9, 2023

Please can someone tell me the team Dede Ayew is playing ?? Cos bro this is getting out of hand ???? — Jason Kendrick (@jason_kendrick_) November 9, 2023

Lol Edmund Addo again? What does Chris see in that guy that the coaches in the club he plays for don't? How can a player has more minutes in his national team than his club side? On what basis is he always invited to the national team?



Nevermind even clubless Dede is in there. — Braa Sulley (@braa_sulley) November 9, 2023

No Baba Raman .. that’s why they are calling for his head ???????? — Aquaculture Specialist (@TheNunooKojo) November 9, 2023

No team btw!!!!! No team!!!! pic.twitter.com/1dIhwbvj2b — S N R C A R T E R (@snrcarterblock) November 9, 2023

Ah what at all is this coach's obsession with Edmund Addo? Someone please tell me — Papa Yaw (@Jules_OMJ) November 9, 2023

Did the coach really invited Dede and left out Fatawu who is now a regular starter for Leicester city??



I can't believe this — Jerry Nelson????‍???? (@Jerry10514754) November 9, 2023

