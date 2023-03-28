Ghanaians react to Black Meteors win against Algeria to qualify for U-23 AFCON in Morocco

Black Meteors striker Fatawu Issahaku (right) celebrates with a teammate

Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to Black Meteors' win against Algeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon.

The Meteors got off to a fast start and almost took the lead right away when Nuamah and Samari skillfully linked up to set up Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in the area for a shot that hit the woodwork.



The hosts launched yet another daring attack as Aaron Essel made a superb sprinting move to set up Fatawu Issahaku, who passed to Nuamah at the far post but his connection missed the target.



Ghana eventually got on the board in the 11th minute. Ernest Nuamah's cross from the left side was headed home by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



After meeting a good long pass from Essel, Danish-based Ernest Nuamah came so close to adding to their score, but his follow-up attempt was stopped by goalkeeper Teddy Boulhendy with his the leg.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku broke from the right flanks, away from two players, and sent a powerful shot that missed the goal by a few inches in the 76th minute. Ghana continue to miss a lot of chances till the referee ended the game.



Ghana has qualified for the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations which will be held in Morocco in November.



Below are some of the comments:



