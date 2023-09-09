7
Ghanaians react to Freezy Macbones' defeat in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

Freezy Macbones 435467 UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah

Sat, 9 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have reacted to Freezy Macbones' defeat in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

A section have commended Freezy for his effort and urged him to get back stronger, while others were left disappointed as they less anticipated the defeat.

Freezy Mcbones has lost his middleweight bout to Senegalese opponent Seydou Konate in the 2024 Paris Olympics Games qualifiers.

The UK-based Ghanaian boxer lost on his Amateur debut and so failed to advance in the qualifiers in his quest to advance automatically for the Olympics. He, however, has another opportunity to qualify through Asia and Europe play-offs in 2024.

Freezy Macbones was the first of seven Ghanaian boxers slated to compete in the qualifiers.

The remaining boxing who will hope to secure a ticket for the Olympics include, Alfred Kotey, David Bawah, Asarah Apew, Theophilus Allotey, and Abdul Wahab.



















EE/OGB

