Ghanaians react to Freezy Macbones' defeat in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah

Ghanaians have reacted to Freezy Macbones' defeat in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

A section have commended Freezy for his effort and urged him to get back stronger, while others were left disappointed as they less anticipated the defeat.



Freezy Mcbones has lost his middleweight bout to Senegalese opponent Seydou Konate in the 2024 Paris Olympics Games qualifiers.



The UK-based Ghanaian boxer lost on his Amateur debut and so failed to advance in the qualifiers in his quest to advance automatically for the Olympics. He, however, has another opportunity to qualify through Asia and Europe play-offs in 2024.



Freezy Macbones was the first of seven Ghanaian boxers slated to compete in the qualifiers.



The remaining boxing who will hope to secure a ticket for the Olympics include, Alfred Kotey, David Bawah, Asarah Apew, Theophilus Allotey, and Abdul Wahab.

Better luck in his next bout. — Israel Edem Komla Gabienu (@edemgabby) September 9, 2023

Funny how people are happy for Freezy Macbones for losing that match against the Senegalese. — Kofi Amoah ???? (@kofixgee19) September 9, 2023

???????? Freezy Macbones lost his Olympic qualifier to a Senegalese opponent .He has a final chance to qualify through Asia and Europe (play-offs arrangement) next year.#paris2024olympicgames pic.twitter.com/jD5FMMrln2 — Benjamin Willie Graham (@willie_grah) September 9, 2023

???? JUST IN: British-Ghanaian Boxer Freezy Macbones has lost his 2024 Olympic Games qualifying bout to his Senegalese opponent…



Nothing Spoil.. We Will Surely Bounce Back!!



FREEZY BABY!!! ???? ???? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/aN47jpwp40 — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe ????‍???? (@ShadrackAmonooC) September 9, 2023

FREEZY MACBONES just lost to his Senegalese opponent in the ongoing Africa Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.



I knew this guy was a fraud! He doesn’t time his opp just throwing punches anyhow smh. — Big Paradise! (@Quophieparadise) September 9, 2023

Everybody who knows boxing knows that he's not a smart boxer. It's not all about strength. He must learn the rudiments, and that includes discipline and sticking to the plan — Harry King???? (@dKaiser_1) September 9, 2023

This guy dey talk too much — Walker (@EricAyivor2) September 9, 2023

I hope he bounce back stronger — Kwaku Abrantie3 (@ike_dabie) September 9, 2023

Nkwasia hype, the negga sha buh u no dey wan talk am???? — Samx????❤️ (@1realsamx) September 9, 2023

Guys should encourage him to work on his basic instead of teasing him, he needs our support more than ever — kweku aboagye (@kwekuaboagye5) September 9, 2023

