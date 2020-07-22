1
Sports News Wed, 22 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Ghanaians react to Isaac Dogboe’s victory over Chris Avalos

Video Archive
Listen to the Article

Isaac Dogboe’s comeback victory over Chris Avalos has earned him high praises from some Ghanaians who kept vigil to watch the fight.

In a fight regarded as the first hurdle in a renaissance bid, Dogboe made light work of the American boxer, dominating in all rounds before technically knocking him out in round 8.

At the MG Grand Arena in the United States, Dogboe who hadn’t fought since his last defeat to Naverette in May 2019 showed no form of rustiness as he brushed aside the 30-year-old.

The fight which was Dogboe’s first in the featherweight ended in joy and the Royal Storm is off to a bright start in a weight class where pundits believes he’s primed for.

On social media, praises are being showered on Dogboe for putting his career back on track.























Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: