Ghanaians react to Isaac Dogboe’s victory over Chris Avalos

Isaac Dogboe’s comeback victory over Chris Avalos has earned him high praises from some Ghanaians who kept vigil to watch the fight.

In a fight regarded as the first hurdle in a renaissance bid, Dogboe made light work of the American boxer, dominating in all rounds before technically knocking him out in round 8.



At the MG Grand Arena in the United States, Dogboe who hadn’t fought since his last defeat to Naverette in May 2019 showed no form of rustiness as he brushed aside the 30-year-old.



The fight which was Dogboe’s first in the featherweight ended in joy and the Royal Storm is off to a bright start in a weight class where pundits believes he’s primed for.



On social media, praises are being showered on Dogboe for putting his career back on track.







Pls this wasn’t @IsaacDogboe Featherweight debut. He was fighting at featherweight before moving down to super bantamweight. I noticed so many improvements from him in last night’s bout. Congrats to the “Royal Storm”???????????????????????? @BoxAfrica @Graphicgh @G_SportsGH @KBouhairie pic.twitter.com/QYekGMdKk8 — Bernard Neequaye (@BernardNeequaye) July 22, 2020

Issac dogbe defeats Chris avalos in a technical knockout in the round 8 charle the guy made GH proud let's show luv to him ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? #Neho #neho pic.twitter.com/PcqTZYsEdO — King Pilato (@kingpila999) July 22, 2020

Congrats to @IsaacDogboe for beating up Avalos it was an easy win Ghana is proud of you ????????????#Neho pic.twitter.com/OvmlZfVmDe — Katalyst ???????????????????? (@kobbykatalyst1) July 22, 2020

Isaac Dogbe aka #Neho beat the guy like his son. Dude don't wanna taste defeat again lol pic.twitter.com/ThnaCXimsS — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) July 22, 2020

For us, it's never the number of times you fall but how you can quickly regroup and stage a comeback. And that's what you taught us yesterday @IsaacDogboe. Your attitude is what @DreamsFootballC stands for and always preaches. CONGRATs #NEHO ????#StillBelieve????? | #IGWT ????????? pic.twitter.com/Qsk7wisbKM — Dreams Football Club (@DreamsFootballC) July 22, 2020

