Ghanaians react to sacking of Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu Has Joined Kotoko For The Second Time Maxwell Konadu has been sacked

Fri, 18 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media have shared their thoughts on the decision by management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to sack Maxwell Konadu.

A Twitter post by Asante Kotoko sighted by GhanaWeb.com on Friday read:

“Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club wishes to inform the general public that it has decided to part ways with Coach Maxwell Konadu as its Head Coach with immediate effect. Coach Johnson Smith has been appointed to lead the team in the interim.”

News of the dismissal of Maxwell Konadu comes in hours after Kotoko suffered defeat to Accra Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday, December 17.

Maxwell Konadu’s second coming to Asante Kotoko was met with a number of worrying statistics.

The coach supervised 18 matches, earning 8 wins, 6 draws and losing 4 games. He had a win rate of 44%, whiles his team succeeded in scoring 17 goals and conceding 10 goals.

However, the dismissal of the former Black Stars coach has been met with divided views from the public.

Read some of the comments shared by Ghanaians below:



























