Ghanaians remember Asamoah Gyan’s wrong than good – Sam George

Asamoah Gyan

Sam George says his feelings about the former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan is “a mixed bag”.

He explained the Legon Cities player has done a lot for the senior national team but Ghanaians turn back on him when he missed that crucial penalty for Ghana in the 2010 World Cup.



“Asamoah served this country very well; the game against Uruguay is unfortunate but I think that marked a turning point in the relationship between Ghanaians and Asamoah,” Sam George said.



He indicated that the abuse that Asamoah Gyan suffered at the hands of Ghanaians is not fair to him because “Ghanaians never remember your good, but they never forget your bad. That’s the Ghanaian mentality.”

He noted that foreigners are celebrated and forgiven but a Ghanaian is never forgiven “and never celebrate or see the good in our own”.



Sam George argues that after the 2010 World Cup, Asamoah Gyan’s conduct has not given the Ghanaian hope and confidence in the player.



“Asamoah himself has question marks about the way he conducted himself and gone about things; it is one thing wanting to stay away from taking penalties, and another thing granting interviews and saying because of how people insulted my mother, I will not [take penalties again]. That is you and your mother’s business, it’s not our business,” he said.