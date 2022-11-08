0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians share mixed reactions over Mubarak Wakaso in Ghana’s squad for World Cup

Video Archive
Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some football fans in the country have expressed mixed reactions over Mubarak Wakaso’s inclusion in Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Wakaso played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars exited the tournament in the group stage.

The player also contributed to Ghana’s campaign at the 2013 AFCON and has been a constant member of the national team over the years.

However, many have raised concerns over the player's fitness and his discipline on the pitch while a few others have also supported his inclusion based on his experience in the national team

With coach Otto Addo expected to reduce the 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup to a 26-man squad, it is unknown if Mubarak Wakaso would make the final list.

The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.

Here are reactions over Mubarak Wakaso’s inclusion in Ghana’s World Cup squad

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Related Articles: