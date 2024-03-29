Ghanaians should expect a win from us – Dreams FC’s Ishmael Dede ahead of Stade Malien clash

Dreams FC players

Dreams FC forward Ismael Dede is confident of victory ahead of their crucial CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinals first leg against Stade Malien.

The Malian giants will lock horns with the Still Believe lads in Bamako on Sunday at the Stade 26 Mars Stadium at 5 pm.



Speaking ahead of the crunch game, Ishmael Dede assured Ghanaians of a great performance and a win against Stade Malien.



“Ghanaians should expect victory on Sunday because we are going to work hard for the country and the club as well. We want to assure everyone that we are not going to disappoint. Ghanaians should expect a great performance and a win as well. The return leg in Kumasi will be a disaster, we are going there to fight and coming back home will be very hard and tough” he said.



Dreams FC have left Ghana for their CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinals first leg clash against Stade Malien in Mali.



The team travelled to Mali on Friday morning and are expected to arrive later in the day before going through the necessary routine for Sunday's clash.

The Ghana FA Cup holders travelled with 23 players, four management team members and nine technical staff led by Coach Karim Zito.



Dreams FC's remarkable performance in their maiden Africa campaign has earned them a place among the continent’s elite clubs.



The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to take place on Sunday at 5 pm as both teams will be seeking for favourable result.



Karim Zito will be counting on experienced forward John Antwi, having featured for a host of top clubs in Africa including Al Ahly and Pyramids FC.



The Ghana FA Cup holders have also been boosted by the return of trio Abdul Aziz Issah, Ofori McCarthy and Emmanuel Adjei. The trio played a huge role in helping the Black Satellite secure gold at the just-ended Africa Games.