Ghanaians slam Alhaji Grusah for justifying $100K appearance fee

Alhaji Grusah Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has incited the wrath of Ghanaians on social media after justifying the sum of $100,000 paid to every member for following the team to the World Cup.

The King Faisal owner on Thursday, January 12, 2023, confirmed the media speculations that the management committee members were paid the same amount of appearance fee given to the Black Stars players who made the final 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Alhaji Grusah, after confirming that they paid $100,000, stated that they deserved every penny they got because the committee members risked their lives to join Ghana's entourage to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I want to ask if it's a crime for us (the management committee) to take that appearance fee of $100,000."

“I risked my life to be on a flight from Ghana to Qatar. When we were being attacked in Nigeria, where were those people who are now making noise about the money we took?," he told Akoma FM.

The posture and remarks of Alhaji Grusah did not go down well with many Ghanaians on social media, who criticized the football community for their reckless spending at a time when money is desperately needed to develop the game.

Others also resorted to using laughing emojis as a way of restraining themselves from making comments that they couldn't take back.

Here are some reactions, as put together by GhanaWeb.

















