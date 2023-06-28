0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians slam Black Meteors after heavy defeat to Morocco

Ghana U23 Team 12.jpeg Ghana's Black Meteors

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaian football fans have slammed the Black Meteors following their heavy defeat against Morocco in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team's resounding 5-1 defeat has triggered a flurry of reactions throughout the nation, as fans express their frustration and apprehension regarding the team's performance.

Expectations were high among supporters, who hoped for a commendable showing from the Black Meteors that would have instilled hope for progressing from the group stages to the semi-finals.

Regrettably, the team now faces the daunting task of overcoming Guinea in their next match to avoid elimination from the tournament.

Social media platforms have been inundated with comments from passionate football enthusiasts, who have expressed their deep disappointment in the Black Meteors' lacklustre display.

Many have raised concerns about the team's tactics, defensive vulnerabilities, and their inability to mount a strong comeback after conceding early goals.

This defeat has also sparked heated debates about the overall state of Ghanaian football, with discussions primarily revolving around player development, coaching structures, and the urgent need for more robust grassroots programs.

Read some of the reactions below:



































Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé