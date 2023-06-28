Ghanaians slam Black Meteors after heavy defeat to Morocco

Ghana's Black Meteors

Some Ghanaian football fans have slammed the Black Meteors following their heavy defeat against Morocco in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team's resounding 5-1 defeat has triggered a flurry of reactions throughout the nation, as fans express their frustration and apprehension regarding the team's performance.



Expectations were high among supporters, who hoped for a commendable showing from the Black Meteors that would have instilled hope for progressing from the group stages to the semi-finals.



Regrettably, the team now faces the daunting task of overcoming Guinea in their next match to avoid elimination from the tournament.



Social media platforms have been inundated with comments from passionate football enthusiasts, who have expressed their deep disappointment in the Black Meteors' lacklustre display.



Many have raised concerns about the team's tactics, defensive vulnerabilities, and their inability to mount a strong comeback after conceding early goals.



This defeat has also sparked heated debates about the overall state of Ghanaian football, with discussions primarily revolving around player development, coaching structures, and the urgent need for more robust grassroots programs.

Read some of the reactions below:





We have not seen anything yet…. Next time — Emmanuel Asante Brixos. (@brixos_asante) June 28, 2023

Ibrahim Tanko is a disgrace to Ghana football and FIFA.

He couldn’t even set up a descent defense for this game. All he knows is doing sakora and a shaping his moustache round. — Nancy Brew (@nancybrewgh) June 27, 2023

This is what we call determined team, nation and football nation.... They have taught you guys a good lesson.... Real, talented and determined players are aboard STOP using local based players ooo ton — Lambert Lamptey (@lamptey_la3897) June 27, 2023

Animguasie akwaaaba

Hope you learnt their style of play

You all should try and watch the match tomorrow early morning before taking your breakfast sef

Infact no breakfast for you guys, tsww — Sammichino (@Sikamp3ruff_) June 27, 2023

Please set up academies every where in the country, take Senegal and Mali as an example, and stop the family and friends call ups. The mafia at the gfa is too much — PRINCE ABAIDOO (@princeabaidooy1) June 28, 2023

If these are the players we are going to promote to the senior national team then my people the future is blurr — Joel Truth (@JTRUTH56_) June 27, 2023

Change your rb in the next match if you want to win simple — Kwamedey (@Kwamedey11) June 27, 2023

On corner kicks - if the long balls aren’t helping, try short passes.



The positioning during corner kicks were poor. I may not know much about football but a sensible coach should teach the guys basic football. The black meteors are total trash pic.twitter.com/sWvNKteLyA — Nancy Brew (@nancybrewgh) June 27, 2023

We don't deserve to qualify the boys are not serious — Eric Ofori (@ericmatic2013) June 27, 2023

Again if this team qualifies for the Olympics games call me Jon — Nkronso ???????? (@Mosesadidonkor) June 27, 2023

If the black meteors want to progress from the group, go and rewatch the game and copy the Moroccan team style of play. They were so perfect. — Nancy Brew (@nancybrewgh) June 27, 2023

I said we go collect 5 and de boiz didn’t fail me

The Guinea match di3 only de miracle of Moses crossing de sea can save us — Rashed (@Rasheed844) June 28, 2023

I was very surprised to see Danlad again in the second half and what was our goalkeeper base in Germany doing at the beach ahhhh coach has really disappoint me — Abraham Ohene (@Abrahampromis) June 27, 2023

Where did you get that yegbe guy from??

Banieh ain’t serious a bit!, — Princeton (@Princeton_kris1) June 27, 2023

Whiles other teams are investing in facilities all over every level of football and their leagues, you and @kurtokraku are doing prayer camps. You think football is Hebron prayer camp. Useless organization with a totally useless president — Bråå K●F¡ ™ ????????|???????? (@eii_braakofi) June 27, 2023

Shameful performance. Only Danlad and Nuamah turned up — FABULOUS ZONE on YouTube (@FabulousZone) June 27, 2023

If this Goals scored by Moroccans was to be in our local league, the referees will disallow all cos they will say most of the goals are offside ???? — ViniVerde (@Koowa_Kriss) June 28, 2023

Your local based players never play with VAR so you see how every attack the Moroccans make then ebi goal?? You people don’t want to invest in the local game but you want to compete with the North and Eastern African countries ???????????? — THURAM_ROLE ???????????????? (@KOp_THURAM) June 27, 2023

