11
Menu
Sports

Ghanaians slam UK websites for stereotypical comments on Thomas Partey

Skysports Thomas Partey Arsenal 5119478 Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Thu, 8 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

British news portals, The Sun and Mirror were forced to make changes to publications they made about Thomas Partey after some Ghanaians called them out for making stereotypical and racist description about the midfielder.

Separate publications by the two website which seek to highlight Partey’s rise from Ghana to the London-based club was titled “Thomas Partey’s journey from poverty-stricken childhood to Arsenal’s midfield.”

Angry reactions greeted the publications with Nana Aba Anamoah and Ace Ankomah leading the brigade of criticism on the British tabloids.

Some of the tweeps slammed the tabloids for being obsessed with the negatives instead of the positives.

Others also accused them of making derogatory and demeaning comments about the Ghanaian midfielder.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the dying embers of the European transfer window for a fee of £45m.

The midfield enforcer signed a four-year deal which will see him earn $260,000 weekly.





















Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: