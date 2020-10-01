16
Ghanaians turn heat on UK website for calling Asamoah Gyan ‘broke’

Thu, 1 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Sun, a UK-based website yesterday had a feel of the Ghanaian social media savagery after it published a story which cites Asamoah Gyan as one of many footballers ‘who lost their fortune’.

In a short video story on their social media handles, the website listed Gyan alongside Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and others as ex-footballers who have become victims of the ‘riches to rag’ tag.

In Gyan’s divorce battle with his wife, it was reported that the striker had only $600 in his account.

That report has become the basis for The Sun’s description of Gyan as a footballer who lost his fortune.

Ghanaians hopped on the twitter post and criticised them for peddling falsehood about the legendary striker.

The tweeps sought to set the record straight and listed some companies owned by Gyan.

Meanwhile, Gyan’s move to boyhood club Kumasi Asante Kotoko has hit a snag after he tabled a demand considered to be outrageous by the club.

$500,000 is the amount of cash Gyan is asking from Kotoko which has led to officials of the club having second thoughts about the deal.

Gyan, according to his manager, Samuel Anim Addo is not against the idea of joining Kotoko but he would want some big money before putting pen to paper.

Kotoko are reportedly considering other options with a Kenyan striker linked with the club now.











