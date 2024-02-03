Ghanaians watched us qualify for semi-finals with their 24/7 electricity - Nigerians after beating Angola

Super Eagles

Nigerians on social media, especially X (Twitter), mocked their West African rivals Ghanaians after the Super Eagles progressed to the semi-final of the 2023 Africa Cup Nations.

The two countries have a long rivalry that sees both countries banter with each other over the best food, and best music, among other things.



The rivalry is deep-rooted and thus sports, this time, football open an avenue to go at each other.



After the win over Angola, Nigerians trolled Ghanaians with the progress of the Super Eagles as many Ghanaians were backing Angola to eliminate the Super Eagles.



The Super Eagles grind out a 1-0 win over the Antelopes at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.



Ademola Lookman scored the only goal that secured the Super Eagles their 16th semi-final appearance in the competition history.



The Super Eagles, following the win, will now face the winner of the Cape Verde-South Africa quarter-final tie.



Nigeria are now two wins away from winning their fourth AFCON title, which will also be their first since 2013.

Checkout some reactions on social media





Ghana with their 100hours electricity watching Nigeria qualify for Semi finals pic.twitter.com/JmIXhz92QV — YANKEE (@tips_yankee) February 3, 2024

Ademola Lookman is doing for Nigeria what Mohammed Kudus Kudn't do for Ghana.. There are levels to this game. pic.twitter.com/alpv9qTahs — Santi™ (@ThePeakSanti) February 2, 2024

Ghana get 24hrs electricity, but Nigeria still dey shock them every matchday ???????? pic.twitter.com/k6NsppbwO5 — LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) February 2, 2024

Our body don rest now abi we still dey press Ghana neck?! We no fit press our leaders dem neck for a better Nigeria? — Ibukun Amosu ???????????????? (@amosuibk) February 3, 2024

Ghana watching Nigeria play AFCON and qualify pic.twitter.com/VHKuFmuZyz — l○wkēy•AHMAD ➐ (@Graaffiti) February 2, 2024

If Nigeria manage to win this Afcon, we’ll use the money to buy Ghana and turn it to our 37th state. — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) February 2, 2024

Nigerians are just a menace.



We beat Ghana, we drag Ghana.



We beat Cameroon, we drag Ghana.



We beat Angola, we drag Ghana.



Ghana is just in trouble ???? — Aláàfin of Canada ???????????????? (@AmbAgboola) February 2, 2024

I hope say I no come late ???????? Anywhere dem dey drag Ghana I Dey always put body. pic.twitter.com/PBl9B3KeqT — Gary (@Gary_Mazi) February 2, 2024

Omo I don drag them sha, Ghana must pay for this ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/wsWTIYzBow — Stephen (@iamstephenakin) February 2, 2024

This is pure Spirit of sportsmanship ????



We love you!!! ❤️



Don’t worry, we will drag Ghana instead of you guys ???????? https://t.co/kvHwwzQCV0 — Pearls (@MissPearls) February 2, 2024

Nigeria win, we drag them



Nigeria draw, we drag them



Nigeria lose, we drag them



I’m sure Ghana didn’t cedis coming pic.twitter.com/tFyKbYEgoX — SMALLIE (@the_smallie) February 2, 2024

We had to share. If we don't share it, how do we press Ghana's neck? pic.twitter.com/n0ZUTLeqbC — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) February 3, 2024

If we get to play South Africa, please respect yourself and drag Ghana. We are not bantering South Africa. It is the Haters Cup snd South Africans take the hate to the street.



Respect yourself abeg pic.twitter.com/07Yh3DuqcO — Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) February 3, 2024

