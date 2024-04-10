Ghanaians will support Black Stars if they win their matches - Samuel Inkoom

Ex-Ghana player, Samuel Inkoom

Ex-Black Stars player, Samuel Inkoom has revealed that the only way the current Black Stars team can get fans to love them is by winning and putting in their best in matches.

The Black Stars which is the most popular football team in the country has not received much support due to their recent performance.



The team were booted out of the AFCON in the group stages for the second consecutive time at the start of the year and has not won a single game after 6 matches in the year 2024.



After critically observing how Ghanaians massively supported the Black Queens and the national U-20 teams at the 2023 African Games, Inkoom believes the only way the Black Stars can redeem themselves is by playing good football and winning matches.



In an interview with GHOne TV, Inkoom said, "They can't do it alone without Ghanaians. Let me give you an example, the Princesses in the final game, the U20. Look at the stadium, the atmosphere. They can't do this without Ghanaians.

"I want to use this opportunity to tell the national team and the players as well, if they give everything out on the pitch, Ghanaians will support them," he added.



However, the ex-player noted that Ghanaians have to still support the team because "At the end of the day we have to motivate them. I remember in our time, even training at the Accra Sports Stadium and the stadium is full."



Inkoom made 44 appearances for the Black Stars and was a member of the 2009 Black Satellites side that won the U-20 World Cup and U-20 African Cup.



