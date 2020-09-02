Sports News

Gideon Acquah joins Spanish club UD Montijo

Ghanaian international, Gideon Acquah

Ghanaian international Gideon Acquah has joined Spanish Tercera side UD Montijo, footballghana.com can confirm.

The player was shipped out on loan to Spanish Segunda Division side Extremadura during the 2018/2019 football season.



After being monitored by UD Montijo in the past year, the Spanish Tercera outfit has signed Gideon Acquah from the Ghana Premier League giants.



“UD Montijo makes official the signing of Gideon Acquah, better known as 'Gideon', who signs for the red-black club the next four seasons after reaching an agreement with his home club, Medeama SC”, an official club statement has said today.

The young defender made quite the impression in the rojinegro team last season as he made as many as 27 appearances.



Gideon Acquah, 20, will be expected to play a key role for UD Montijo in the upcoming season while he continues his development.

