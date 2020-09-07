Sports News

Gideon Jung marks injury return in Hamburg's preseason friendly win over Hertha Berlin

German-born Ghanaian defender, Gideon Jung shook off his recurring injury to feature for Hamburg SV in their preseason friendly victory over Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.

The defender has struggled with injuries in recent times, but has recovered in time ahead of the start of the Bundesliga II.



The 25-year-old played an hour as Hamburg beat Hertha 2-0, with experienced forward Aaron Hunt and Narey-Hereingabe on the scoresheet.



Hamburg manager, Daniel Thioune played the midfielder in a makeshift three man defence as he tests the variability of his tactics.

“We want to have a certain variability, then we are more difficult to calculate. Today I wanted to try a few things again in terms of formation,”explained coach Daniel Thioune.



“We tested Gideon Jung in central defense in the back three. It took him a little while to get involved in the preparation."



"We didn't have a reliable picture of him and didn't know whether he would be better in defensive midfield or in central defense. Now I have a picture of him and then he will also get space time."

