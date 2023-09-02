Gideon Kodua opens scoring account in Premier League 2 in West Ham U21 victory

Gideon Kodua

Ghanaian teenager Gideon Kodua opened his scoring account for the West Ham U21 on Friday when they beat Everton U21 in the Premier League 2.

The 18-year-old midfielder scored the final goal as the Hammers claimed their third win of the campaign with a 3-1 triumph over Everton at Rush Green Stadium.



Everton scored the opening goal of the match when Katia Kouyate put them ahead in the 7th minute with Francis Okoronkwo assist.



The home side drew level just three minutes after the half-time break when Lewis Orford got the equalising goal.

West Ham gained an advantage in the match in the 67th minute after Callum Marshall converted a penalty kick.



Kodua completed the comeback for the Hammers when he put a nail in the coffin with six minutes remaining to the end of the match after he was assisted by George Earthy.



English-born Ghanaian midfielder Keenan Appiah-Forson made a cameo appearance, coming on in the 88th minute.