Gideon Kodua scores outrageous goal for West Ham in FA Youth Cup final win over Arsenal

Jdskjd.png West Ham has won the FA Youth Cup

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

West Ham's Under 18s Ghanaian captain Gideon Kodua scored an incredible goal from 35 yards out during the FA Youth Cup final against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 18-year-old took advantage of a misplaced pass from Gunners defender Josh Robinson, running through on goal before chipping the ball over the head of goalkeeper Noah Cooper.

The Hammers rounded off a dominant first half, leading 3-1 at the break. Kodua's stunning strike was the pick of the bunch following earlier goals from George Earthy and Callum Marshall for West Ham, while Omari Benjamin had given Arsenal the lead in the eighth minute.

The England-born Gahanian's goal left Arsenal fans stunned and silenced, hoping to see their youth outfit lift a first FA Cup trophy in over 10 years. The West Ham midfielder's impressive strike was celebrated with some dance moves and raucous cheers from West Ham supporters.

West Ham has won the FA Youth Cup just three times since the competition's inception and has been runners-up on four separate occasions.

