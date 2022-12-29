Gideon Kodua signs professional contract with West Ham

Gideon Kodua has signed his first professional contract

England-born winger of Ghanaian descent, Gideon Kodua has signed a professional contract with West Ham United.

The talented teenager has been with the English Premier League club for years and has finally earned himself a professional contract that gets him closer to first-team action.



“West Ham United is delighted to announce that Gideon Kodua has agreed professional terms with the Club,” an official statement from the club said on Wednesday.



The West Ham United statement added, “Kodua put pen-to-paper on his first professional contract with the Hammers at the Club’s iconic Chadwell Heath training ground and becomes the third Academy talent to agree professional terms in recent weeks, following Callum Marshall and Ollie Scarles.

“The 18-year-old has scored seven goals in eleven appearances for the U18s so far this season and made his debut for the U21s in October, featuring four times for the development side in all competitions.”



Speaking after inking the contract, Gideon Koduah said he is happy and will work hard to repay the club for having confidence in his abilities.