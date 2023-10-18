Gideon Mensah 2, Jordan Ayew 5.5: Ratings of Black Stars players in 4-0 defeat to USA

Black Stars

The Black Stars' October international break could not get any more embarrassing as they got whipped by the United States of America.

USA thumped Ghana 4-0 in a friendly game at the GEODIS Park on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Nashville.



The Americans got the job done in the first half with goals from Christian Pulisc, and Florian Baloguna, and a brace by Rayna.



Below are the player ratings after the Black Stars' dreadful performance



Manaf Nurudeen - 3: Manaf Nurudeen was shambolic. His distributions were poor, could not control his backline who

Alidu Seidu - 4: Alidu Seidu had an average performance but was one the few best performers for the Black Stars.



Jerome Opoku - 3: Jerome Opoku had a debut to forget as he gifted a goal and looked off-pace throughout the game.



Nicholas Opoku - 3: Opoku conceded an indirect freekick by trapping the ball in his own box, which led to the fourth goal.



Gideon Mensah - 2: Gideon Mensah was the weak link in the team and almost all four goals went through his channel. He was dribbled past three times, conceded a penalty, and failed to pull off a successful cross. He was subbed off at halftime.

Thomas Partey - 4: The Arsenal midfielder had yet another appalling performance. He could not progress play and lost possession in multiple times, putting the team at risk in those situations.



Edmund Addo - 4 : Edmund Addo's role could not be identified. He looked lost in his role and contributed almost nothing to the team either in possession or out of possession.



Jordan Ayew - 5.5: Jordan Ayew was the bright spot. While the midfielders failed to progress the ball to feed the forward, he dropped deep to and helped the team with the attacking transition.



He executed the role well and got the forwards involved, especially in the second half.

Mohammed Kudus - 4: The West Ham man had yet another quiet game. He struggled to get past his maker and barely had a sniff at goal. However, he almost got the consolation for Ghana with an incredible strike but the goalkeeper made a great save.



Inaki William - 5: Inaki Williams lacked supply upfront but the few times he was involved, he made it count. Made good runs, and dropped to link up play but his service was lacking.



Subs - Salis Samed, Elisha Owusu, Antoine Semenyo, Kingsley Schindler N/A



