Gideon Mensah helps Auxerre to pick first win since August in France

Gideon Mensah (in white jersey) battles with his opponent to keep possession of the ball

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah produced an impressive performance to help his side Auxerre pick victory over AC Ajaccio on Sunday.

The enterprising left-back made a return to starting line-up as his side inflicted a 1-0 win over Ajaccio on home turf in the French Ligue 1.



Before the Ajaccio clash, Gideon Mensah had missed the sides last four games due to an injury setback.



He helped his side to secure their first win in the French top-flight since August and also kept their first clean sheet of the season.

Hamza Sakhi’s 8th minute goal ensured that AJ Auxerre beat AC Ajaccio 1-0 in Ligue 1, securing their second win in their last nine home games against newly promoted top-flight sides.



Mensah recorded 70 touches, 31 passes completed (76%), 10 passes into the final third, 10 ball recoveries, five ground duels won, two interceptions, and two tackles won in 90 minutes. Sofascore rated his performance 7.1.



The 24-year-old will be delighted with his performance and will hope to replicate it in subsequent games in order to arrive in Qatar in top form for the World Cup.