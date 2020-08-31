Sports News

Gideon Mensah inches close to Vitoria Guimarães move

Ghana international Gideon Mensah

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah is set to complete his move to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimarães, GHANASoccernet.com can reveal.

The 22-year-old has arrived in Portugal to undergo medicals ahead of a potential loan switch.



The player, who was linked with a move to giants FC Porto is reported to be favouring a move to Vitoria Sport Clube, where he is guaranteed more play time.



The Red Bull Salzburg owned player spent last season on loan at Belgium side Zulte Waregem, with the club interested in signing him on a permanent deal, but failed to reach an agreement with the Austrian club.

He was also linked with RSC Anderlecht and KRC Genk.



He has a contract with Red Bull Salzburg until June 30, 2024.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.