Gideon Mensah injury doubt for Liberia friendly

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah is an injury doubt for his nation's international friendly against Liberia on Tuesday September 12.

The Auxerre left-back climbed off the bench in the Black Stars 2-1 win over Central African Republic on Thursday to book a 10th successive appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations.



But GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the 25-year-old is an injury doubt for the friendly against Liberia in Accra on Tuesday.



With PAOK defender Baba Rahman ruled out due to injury, coach Chris Houghton is expected to name a replacement ahead of the friendly fixture.



The friendly will see the Black Stars facing off against Liberia on Tuesday September 12th at the Accra Sports Stadium. This match comes just five days after Ghana's AFCON win against the Central African Republic (CAR).

In addition to the friendly against Liberia, the Black Stars are also set to play two other friendly games against the USA and Mexico.



These friendly matches are intended to help the team gear up for the tough competition of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which are set to kick off in November.



The team's performance in these friendly matches could have an impact on their momentum heading into the qualifiers.



Furthermore, Ghana will face strong competition in the World Cup qualifiers, notably from Mali, as both teams are favourites in the qualifying group for a place in the prestigious tournament set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.