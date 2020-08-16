Sports News

Gideon Mensah joins Swedish side Varbergs Bols FC

Former Ghana youth defender Gideon Mensah has completed a move to Swedish Allsvenskan side Varbergs Bols FC on a season-long loan, the club has announced.

The deal was completed on Thursday and will see the Ghanaian youngster stay at the club till January 2021.



"Gideon Mensah joins on loan from the Danish club FC Nordsjaelland and that the agreement extends until January 2021", a statement from the club read.



Mensah, 19, joins the club from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.



The move to Varbergs Bols FC is to enable him to get more first-team experience as part of his development and transition to professional football.

Mensah featured 11 times for FC Nordsjaelland U-19 in the Danish U-19 league in the just-ended campaign.



He was an instrumental figure in Ghana’s U-17 team that reached the quarter-final stage of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.





Låneavtalet blev klart precis innan gårdagens match, och som ni såg fick Gideon direkt chansen med ett tidigt inhopp!



Gideon Mensah är 19 år och ansluter från danska FC Nordsjælland. Avtalet sträcker sig till Januari 2021.



Varmt välkommen till Varbergs BoIS Gideon! pic.twitter.com/Dr1vwEsVmV — Varbergs BoIS FC (@VarbergsBoISFC) August 14, 2020

