Sports News

Gideon Mensah lands in Portugal ahead of imminent move to Vitória Guimarães

Gideon Mensah

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has touched down in Portugal ahead of impending switch to Liga NOS side Vitória Guimarães.

Mensah left Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg to join Belgian Jupilar Pro League side Zulte Waregem on a season-long loan last summer, providing 2 assists in 19 games before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.



The 22-year-old has been linked with several clubs including RSC Anderlecht, KRC Genk and Portuguese giants FC Porto in the ongoing transfer window.



FC Porto were said to have expressed keen interest in Mensah following reports that Brazilian left-back Alex Telles was on his way to join English powerhouse Manchester United.



However, Sérgio Conceição's men withdrew their interest in the Ghana international after Telles decided to remain at the club for the forthcoming season.

FC Porto's decision to truncate their chase for the former WAFA ace opened the door for fellow Liga NOS club Vitória Guimarães to enter the fray.



Reports gathered by GHANASoccernet.com indicate that the Eagles have won the race to the youngster's signature and he is expected to put pen to paper on a loan deal in the coming days.



Mensah landed in the Iberian country on Saturday evening ahead of his mandatory medical examination on Monday.



He has a contract with Red Bull Salzburg until June 30, 2024.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.