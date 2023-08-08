Gideon Mensah picks up injury on opening weekend of French Ligue 2

Gideon Mensah

Ghana international, Gideon Mensah had a bad start to the 2023/24 French Ligue 1 season over the weekend.

The full-back had a good campaign with AJ Auxerre last season in the French Ligue 1 but things did not end well.



Failure to secure important results in key parts of the season meant that the Black Stars full-back and his teammates suffered relegation at the end of the season.



Following the start of the new French Ligue 2 campaign, AJ Auxerre are hoping to win as many games as possible to ensure a swift return to the top flight.



On Saturday, August 5, when the side locked horns with Valenciennes on the opening weekend of the new season, Gideon Mensah started for his team.

He played very well in the first half but what was to come in the second half would not be something good.



He was involved in a clash and picked up an injury which required that he is replaced in the 56th minute.



His team went on to win 4-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Although sources say the injury to Gideon Mensah is not serious, AJ Auxerre are yet to provide any update that will indicate if he will be selected for the next match against Amiens SC in the French Ligue 2 or not.