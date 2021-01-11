Gideon Mensah provides assist in Vitoria Guimaraes' draw at Moreirense

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah provided an assist in Vitoria Guimaraes' 2-2 draw against Moreirense in the Portuguese Primera Liga on Saturday.
The 22-year-old who lasted the entire duration sent in a beautiful cross which was met by Andre Andre to put Vitoria SC into the lead.
The lead was short-lived after Alex Soares pulled levelled two minutes later.
Filipe Pires had given the home side Moreirense an early lead before Vitoria Guimaraes pulled parity five minutes later through Marcus Edwards.
Gideon Mensah has been on a run of good form after beating COVID-19 and injuries to make the starting eleven.
Watch video below:
.@gideonmensah_14 with an assist in @VitoriaSC1922 2-2 draw with Moreirense in the Portuguese league yesterday— HC Talent Group (@hctalentgroup) January 10, 2021
Brilliant pic.twitter.com/JeN9CohUx5
